MSGT Craig Dale Porter
Phoenix - Born to Willie Katherine Cochran and Craig Lamont Porter on the 20th of August, 1938, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Craig Porter attended Glendale Community College as well as University of Maryland.
Craig joined the United States Air Force where he also served in Vietnam, he ranked highest and retired as Master Sergeant. Mr. Porter married Hatsuko Akamine. Amongst his life Craig was a Southern Baptist, he was also a part of the Boy Scouts, Explorer, , and American Legion Post 29. Craig D. Porter passed on the 2nd of December, 2019 at 81 years of age.
He is survived by his loving Wife, Son, 3 grand children and 4 great-grand children. Visitation will be held December 10, 2019 from 9:00 am - 11:30 am, following a Funeral Service at 11:30 am at Funeraria del Angel Greer Wilson Chapel 5921 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033 with a 1:30 pm Burial at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona December 10, 2019. 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85023. Please visit www.GreerWilsonChapel.com to share memories or leave condolences.
