Craig Ellis Borsheim
Phoenix - Craig Ellis Borsheim, born March 30, 1950 ascended to his lake house in the sky at age 68 in Phoenix, AZ on February 8, 2019.
Craig was born in Hopkins, MN and lived his young adult years in the Twin Cities area and enjoyed time at the family cabin. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War with the Airborne Early Warning Squadron One (VW-1) from '69-'71. He was stationed at Naval Air Station Agana, Guam and deployed to Da Nang, Viet Nam during that time.
He moved to Arizona in 1977 and continued to serve his country and fellow Veterans through his volunteer efforts with Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and In-Country Vietnam Veterans in the Phoenix area. His volunteering included a seat on the VVA State Council, early Phoenix Veteran Stand Downs, Veteran and Vietnamese community events, Vietnam Remembrance Days and efforts to revitalize the Vietnam Memorial in Phoenix. After 25+ years of service to the City of Mesa, he retired and enjoyed "no more work…ever."
Craig is survived by his son, David (Eva) Borsheim, brother Alan (Sandy) Borsheim, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris & Elsie Borsheim, brothers, Brad and David Borsheim and dog Loki.
To celebrate the life and service of Craig, a memorial will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 4pm at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019