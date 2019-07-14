|
Crawford Flaherty
Phoenix - In loving memory of Crawford Flaherty.
Crawford passed away Saturday, July 6th, 2019.
Crawford was a loving Father, son, brother and Uncle and a good friend to many. Crawford was born in Cincinnati, but moved to Phoenix as a child. He proudly graduated from Arizona State University in 1985 with a degree in Interior Architecture. While at ASU he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he made many life long friendships. He worked for Best Western International, Marriott and Choice hotels. This allowed him to travel the world and have many amazing experiences. He was an avid sports fan, especially for his beloved Sun Devils. He was creative, kind and funny. He is survived by his family in Maryland, sons, Crawford III, Aidan and wife Stephanie Flaherty. He is also survived by his mother Ann Flaherty of Phoenix, sister and brother-in-law Barry and Kelly Harcus of Scottsdale and niece and nephew Tyler Harcus and Stacey Harcus. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Phoenix, 5510 N. Central Ave. on Tuesday, July 16th at 1:00. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019