Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Phoenix
5510 N. Central Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Crawford Flaherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crawford Flaherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crawford Flaherty Obituary
Crawford Flaherty

Phoenix - In loving memory of Crawford Flaherty.

Crawford passed away Saturday, July 6th, 2019.

Crawford was a loving Father, son, brother and Uncle and a good friend to many. Crawford was born in Cincinnati, but moved to Phoenix as a child. He proudly graduated from Arizona State University in 1985 with a degree in Interior Architecture. While at ASU he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he made many life long friendships. He worked for Best Western International, Marriott and Choice hotels. This allowed him to travel the world and have many amazing experiences. He was an avid sports fan, especially for his beloved Sun Devils. He was creative, kind and funny. He is survived by his family in Maryland, sons, Crawford III, Aidan and wife Stephanie Flaherty. He is also survived by his mother Ann Flaherty of Phoenix, sister and brother-in-law Barry and Kelly Harcus of Scottsdale and niece and nephew Tyler Harcus and Stacey Harcus. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Phoenix, 5510 N. Central Ave. on Tuesday, July 16th at 1:00. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now