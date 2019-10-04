|
|
Cris Kay Matthews
- - Cris Kay Matthews passed away in his sleep early in the morning of Sept. 30, 2019 at the age of 56. This is a tragic loss to his family and friends. Everyone who knew him will remember his playful tone and easy laugh that quickly gave way to a helping, giving nature. He never married and lived a quiet life of working at the family business. Being the oldest of eight children, born July 13, 1963, he was viewed as a mentor by all of his brothers and sisters. Spending time with them was his favorite thing to do, especially if it meant going camping or fishing. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving a mission in Bogota, Colombia. He graduated from ASU with a business degree. Cris is survived by his parents, Gary & Linda Matthews, and siblings Shelley(Robert) Fletcher, Janna Gerlak, Ellen(Rick) Jones, Neil Matthews, Blaine(Tiffany) Matthews, Nathan(Jenny) Matthews, and Daniel Matthews and 24 nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing for Cris at Bunkers Family Funeral Homes at 33 N. Centennial Way, Wednesday Oct. 9 from 6 - 8 pm. Services will be held at the Lynn Rae Ward Building, 1266 S. 32nd. St, at 10 am on Oct. 10, with more viewing at 9am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019