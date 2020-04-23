|
Cruz Almanza Moreno, 76, was received by the Lord, Sunday April 19, 2020. Born May 5, 1943 in Glendale. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Cruz is survived by her children, David, Rose Marie, Sandra & Barbara. Grandsons, Joseph, Alex, Anthony, Aaron & Ryan. Great grandchildren Kairi & David. Siblings Mary, Socorro Cenobita, Cecilia, Lucy & Tommy.
Cruz is preceded in death by her parents Guillermo & Eustolia, brothers Johnny, Raymond & Cirilo.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held on April 27, 2020 for immediate family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date for all who wish to pay their respect. Preston Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020