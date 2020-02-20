|
Cruz D. Cervantes Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Phoenix, AZ. Cruz was born in El Paso, Texas on October 9, 1933 to Cruz Sr. and Lorenza (Cortez) Cervantes. His family moved to Phoenix in 1936.
Cruz is survived by his wife of 59 years, Augustina Romero Cervantes; his sisters Ernestina Cervantes and Rosie Flores; his daughters Cecilia Cordova (John) and Yolanda Perez (Victor). Cruz is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Cruz was very proud of his service to our country having served in Korea. Cruz worked as a Photo Finisher at Palms Photo Lab in downtown Phoenix for about 35 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed many hunting and camping trips. Cruz will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. with a Rosary Prayer at 10:30 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020