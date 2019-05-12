|
Cruz Ramirez
- - Cruz Ramirez, passed peacefully at home on the night of April 18.
Survived by his three sons Thomas, Michael and Charles as well as his grand daughter Katherine and great grand daughter, Mariam. Cruz came from large family of eleven children and is also survived one sister Guadalupe Thidemann. Cruz was raised on a farm in Elfrida, Arizona and left the farm at the age of 19 to join the Navy during the Korean War. While stationed in Oakland, California he met his wife Maretta. After completing his military service, the couple settled in Concord, California until 1962 when Cruz and his family returned to southeast Arizona to live in Douglas. Cruz joined one of his brothers in a well drilling business that operated primarily in Mexico. The family spent part of many summer vacations camping on remote beaches on the Gulf of California while Cruz was working in there. The contacts he made while in Mexico also led other international business opportunities. For many years Cruz bred and raced quarter horses. Cruz and his family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1967. After leaving Mexico, Cruz continued to work for the Pinkerton until finally retiring at the age of 85.
In celebration of his life a Mass will be held at 11:00 am, May 17 at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 928 Douglas, Arizona 85607.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019