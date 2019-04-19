|
|
Reverend Culver H. Nelson D.D., L.H.D.
Phoenix - The Reverend Culver H Nelson D.D., L.H.D, known as "Bill", passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 12th, 2019, five days after his 93rd birthday.
Bill was an Integral part of Phoenix's social fabric for many years, with his contributions in diverse areas such as labor-management relations, the arts, transportation, education, care of the elderly and mentally ill. In 1954, he was the Founding Minister of Church of the Beatitudes followed by the creation of the Beatitudes Campus in 1965, from which he served thousands of parishioners and hundreds of elderly citizens.
Bill Nelson's life accomplishments were supported and influenced by his wife of 60 years, Dolores "Dee" Nelson, choir director for the Church and editor of his sermons every Thursday night for almost 40 years. Dolores was honored with the degree of Doctor of Fine Arts by Western International University. During their retirement years, Dee and Bill spent much of their time in Carlsbad, California which they loved dearly.
After graduating from University of Redlands, where he met and married Dee, Bill served with the American Bible Society and upon his ordination in 1952 began his ministry with a tiny 15-member church in Pacoima, California which grew to over 650 members by the time of his departure in 1954.
Bill possessed incredible foresight. Having passed on an opportunity to take over a church in Santa Barbara, Bill chose Phoenix, a city of just 90,000, knowing it was poised for growth - putting him in the right place, at the right time.
Looking to the future and as foreseen by Bill, the Church of the Beatitudes (7th Avenue and Glendale) started in a barn (Bud Brown's Barn) with 15 people on loan from another valley church and within six months grew to 300 members. By 1979, Church of the Beatitudes had become the largest active congregation in its denomination throughout the United States.
Bill leaves behind 3 children, Mark B. Nelson, Kirk W. Nelson and Rebecca Nelson Guy, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He had tremendous gratitude for those who cared for him in his final years including the staff at the Beatitudes Campus, a series of special companions, and especially his daughter, Becky and daughter in law, Pamela Nelson.
Rabbi Albert Plotkin, a prominent local Rabbi, characterized Bill as "a scholar of great depths and a man who had sought to constantly improve the spiritual quality of our community." Largely observed and certainly unadvertised, Dr. Nelson became the city's mentor and the conscience of the Phoenix vanguard that wheels the greatest economic and political clout. He served in many community and religious capacities including: President, North Phoenix Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow) and Greater Phoenix Ministerial Association; Chairman of Directors Jane Wayland Child Center and Charles Cook Theological School for Native Americans; Senior Advisor, Junior League of Phoenix; Member, The Pritzlaff Commission on Long Term Care, Governor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary and Governor's Prison Site Selection Committee; General Chairman, Phoenix Forward Long-range Goals Commission for the City of Phoenix; Impartial Referee, Labor Management Committee Building Trades; Chaplain (occasional) Arizona Legislature; Executive Committee, Valley Leadership; Board of Directors, Phoenix Symphony Association and Arizonans for Jobs and Energy and Graduate Theological Union (Berkeley) and United Church of Christ Southwest Conference; Chairman, Agricultural Employment Relations Board; Founding Member of Phoenix Forty; Advisory Board of Planned Parenthood and Crisis Nursery; Founding Director, Arizona State University Board of Advisors ( Sun City), and: Board of Directors Interfaith Counseling Service northwest. Another nonprofit concern, Center DOAR (development of order resources) he founded 65 years ago has grown to one of the largest of its kind in the nation, with outreach programs for older adults.
Besides starting and building a Church, he loved and took pride in helping to shape Phoenix. He passed away at the retirement complex he founded, The Beatitudes Campus, which has hundreds of residents and provides all levels of care: housing, food service, restaurants, medical, pharmaceutical, recreational and educational. Something he built to serve the elderly.
He will be missed by the thousands who knew him, the thousands he comforted, the hundreds he mentored, the hundreds who worked with and for him and most of all his loving family. Thank you, Dr. Nelson, Bill, Dad, Grandpa and Great-grandpa, we will all look to the future with your inspiration. Thank you, God, for rejoining him with Dee.
The service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019, 4pm in the sanctuary of the Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Church of the Beatitudes, or Beatitudes Campus Retirement Center (1610 W. Glendale, Phoenix AZ 85021).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019