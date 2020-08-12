1/1
Curt Eugene Moxley
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curt Eugene Moxley

Phoenix - Curt passed peacefully at his home in Phoenix, Arizona on July 6, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1951 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa to Doyle & Beverly Moxley and grew up there, where he excelled in high school basketball, football, and golf and also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Curt attended Northeast Missouri State College and began his land surveyor career in Iowa. He moved to Peoria, Illinois for a short period of time and settled in Phoenix 43 years ago. Curt enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Meggan Lilly and Teri Hourihan, and grandchildren Kaley Lilly, Dallan Lilly, and Liam Bato, as well as his Uncle Terry and Aunt Jan Moxley, Aunt Sharon Moxley, sisters Vickee Donoho and Connie Wilson-Dakin, many cousins, and many good friends. His mother preceded him in death in 2009 and his father passed July 12, 2020, 6 days after Curt. A memorial will be held at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved