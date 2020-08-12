Curt Eugene Moxley



Phoenix - Curt passed peacefully at his home in Phoenix, Arizona on July 6, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1951 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa to Doyle & Beverly Moxley and grew up there, where he excelled in high school basketball, football, and golf and also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Curt attended Northeast Missouri State College and began his land surveyor career in Iowa. He moved to Peoria, Illinois for a short period of time and settled in Phoenix 43 years ago. Curt enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Meggan Lilly and Teri Hourihan, and grandchildren Kaley Lilly, Dallan Lilly, and Liam Bato, as well as his Uncle Terry and Aunt Jan Moxley, Aunt Sharon Moxley, sisters Vickee Donoho and Connie Wilson-Dakin, many cousins, and many good friends. His mother preceded him in death in 2009 and his father passed July 12, 2020, 6 days after Curt. A memorial will be held at a later time.









