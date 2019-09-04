Resources
Curtis Byington Obituary
Phoenix - On Friday, August 30th, Curtis Byington, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Veronica Byington, his daughter Stacy Richie and two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew.

He is also survived by five brothers; Steve, Vaughn, Kent, Kim and Dee and two sisters; Francine and Theresa.

Curtis served in the Navy and then went on to own his own business doing audio / video contracting.

In loving memory a private family service will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019
