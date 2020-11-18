Curtis Dean Andes



It is with deep pain and sorrow that we announce the sudden death of Curtis Dean Andes. Curt died of cardiac/respiratory arrest on November 5, 2020, at the age of 64.



In his younger years Curt baked pies, thousands of pies, played tuba, got his degree in engineering, and did some theater work. He spent his entire career at Honeywell/Bull/ATOS working in computer design and project management both in the U.S. and abroad. He was highly respected by colleagues around the world. He and his wife Jane both retired early to spend time just hanging out together. They had traveled extensively for pleasure, and lived in France for several years for his job. In retirement, they were quite content to stay at home with nothing more urgent than what to have for dinner. The dinner discussion usually started around 3 in the afternoon. A running joke because their tastes were very simple. Curt's love of CheezIts and peanut butter sandwiches dipped in milk were renowned. And his absolute hatred of Brussels sprouts and hot pink.



Kind and caring, Curt was so good to Jane in every way. He was readily agreeable to anything, big and small (except painting the game room red).



Family was precious to him, both his immediate family and his step family. He shared a unique bond with each one of them. He had no children of his own but he fully embraced the roles of uncle, stepfather, and grandfather, and was truly the best husband ever. Birthdays, holidays, and family gatherings were his favorite times of the year.



He had so much fun working with his brother Brad designing and building a trebuchet for a pumpkin throwing contest. They won, with a distance of almost 500 feet!



Curt was the ultimate self-described nerd, not only in computer technology, but an extremely vast array of subjects. He could converse intelligently on any subject, and frequently came up with random quotes and facts that made you wonder how he could possibly know all that. He had a razor sharp wit that he used to silence bullies and blowhards. And a contagious sense of humor that would leave everyone in fits of laughter, or maybe sometimes groaning.



He loved all kinds of music from heavy metal to classical and everything in between (except rap, no rap). He enjoyed hiking the trails of Arizona with his retirement Hiking Buddy almost every week.



All of these words are wholly inadequate to describe Curt, but are just a feeble attempt to pay tribute to a very special person who impacted so many.



Curt is survived by his wife Jane, brother Brad (Jenny), sisters Sandy and Janis, nieces Erika, Tori (Tyler), and Gwendolyn, nephews Matt (Brenda), Tyler, Braeden, and Griffin. Also step family Justin (Julie), Anita, Jeremy, Ariel, and Jake. And Mark (Jayme), his most treasured friend since pre-school. And his beloved dogs Casey and Watson.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made in his memory to any animal shelter if you wish.



"Not all those who wander are lost"



"CURSUM PERFICIO"









