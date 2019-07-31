|
|
Curtis Randall Wooley
Mesa - Curtis Randall Wooley, age 74, of Mesa, AZ passed away on June 23, 2019. Born in Glendale, CA to Curtis Elmo Wooley and Marilyn (MacDonald) Wooley, Curt attended West Point and California State University at Northridge. He spent the entirety of his working life in the aeronautics industry. He worked for Hughes Helicopters then McDonnell Douglas and finally Boeing before retiring. He was at times a pilot, skydiver, sailor, sports car enthusiast and wood worker. Curt was also passionate about theatre, both as an actor and a patron. He was also an active member of the Rotary Club. During warmer months, he could be found either working on his boat or at the lake including his "favorite place on earth without trees," Lake Powell. Curt took great pride in his Scottish heritage and would "kilt up" for any occasion that even slightly warranted it. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anne Wooley, his son, Michael Christopher Wooley, his grandson, Calvin James Wooley and his partner, Maxine Olson and was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Lewis Benjamin Wooley. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Mesa Encore Theatre.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019