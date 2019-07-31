Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Wooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Randall Wooley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Randall Wooley Obituary
Curtis Randall Wooley

Mesa - Curtis Randall Wooley, age 74, of Mesa, AZ passed away on June 23, 2019. Born in Glendale, CA to Curtis Elmo Wooley and Marilyn (MacDonald) Wooley, Curt attended West Point and California State University at Northridge. He spent the entirety of his working life in the aeronautics industry. He worked for Hughes Helicopters then McDonnell Douglas and finally Boeing before retiring. He was at times a pilot, skydiver, sailor, sports car enthusiast and wood worker. Curt was also passionate about theatre, both as an actor and a patron. He was also an active member of the Rotary Club. During warmer months, he could be found either working on his boat or at the lake including his "favorite place on earth without trees," Lake Powell. Curt took great pride in his Scottish heritage and would "kilt up" for any occasion that even slightly warranted it. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anne Wooley, his son, Michael Christopher Wooley, his grandson, Calvin James Wooley and his partner, Maxine Olson and was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Lewis Benjamin Wooley. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Mesa Encore Theatre.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.