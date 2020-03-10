|
Curtis Wayne Bummer
Curtis Wayne Bummer, 90, died March 8, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born in North Dakota on November 19, 1929 to Hazel (Solberg) and Clarence Bummer. He grew up in Crosby, graduating from Divide County High School in 1948. He received a BS degree from Concordia College in 1952, majoring in Mathematics. Curt served his country during the Korean War in the Army Signal Corps. Following his discharge he moved to California to work in the new field of software engineering with Hewlett Packard, Boeing, Jet Propulsion Lab and others. On May 10, 1964 he married Gayle Christine Brenden in Scobey, MT. They moved to Phoenix in 1966 where Curt took a job with GE and prior to 1970 wrote the original program for cut, copy and paste on their mainframe computer. He retired from Honeywell in 1990 after writing digital cockpit instrumentation programs for the MD-80 and MD-11 aircrafts. He is survived by Gayle, his wife of 55 years; daughter Kristi Bummer of Billings, MT; sons Paul (Jeannie Nagore) Bummer of Tucson; and Philip Bummer of Glendale. He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Douglas Brekke. A celebration of life will be held at American Lutheran Church in Sun City, AZ on Friday, March 13, at 1:30. He will be interred in Crosby, ND at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concordia College Advancement, Moorhead MN for a scholarship in his memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020