Cynthia B. Morrison



Scottsdale - Cynthia B. Morrison of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the age of 87. She battled a movement disorder called PSP for the last 7 years. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 16, 1931. Cindy moved to Phoenix in 1945 as a teenager with her family. She attended First Presbyterian Church in downtown Phoenix. She graduated from North High School and Phoenix College, where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Gamma sorority. She graduated from Arizona Teachers College (before it was ASU) and was active in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After graduation, she taught first grade in Tucson, Arizona and at Madison-Simis Elementary School in Phoenix. In 1955, Cindy married Lewis Morrison at First Presbyterian Church in Phoenix. As a Naval Aviator's wife, she traveled coast to coast raising her family. In May 1969, after 23 years in the Navy, the family retired to Phoenix, AZ where Cindy was a homemaker. From 1969 until 2012 (43 years), Cindy was an active member of Orangewood Presbyterian Church. During that time, she served as a Deacon, sang in the choir, served on the Hospitality Committee and helped collate the 'Plumbline' newsletter. Cindy helped whenever she could at the church, from decorating the Christmas tree to helping in the kitchen and teaching Sunday school. Later on, she was a member of the SAGES group. Cindy enjoyed shopping for clothing and used this love when she volunteered for 15 years at the Clothes Silo in Phoenix - an organization that helps economically disadvantaged women find professional clothing for a job interview. Cindy enjoyed cross stitching and was an avid reader. In 2013, Cindy moved into a retirement community where she enjoyed playing Bunco and Bingo. As her illness limited her movement, she enjoyed watching TV, especially old movies and basketball or football. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gwendolen Brown and by her husband, Lewis Morrison and her son, Jeremy Morrison. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Brown (John) of Ashland, Oregon; her daughter, Julia Brown (Shelby) of Scottsdale; and son Jeffrey Morrison (Heidi) of Chicago. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Orangewood Presbyterian Church at 7321 N. 10th St. on Thursday, March 14th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested, in Cindy's memory, to CurePSP (www.curepsp.org) or to Aviant Hospice (www.AviantHospice.com).