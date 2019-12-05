Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Cynthia Lee (Vallie) Wahl

It is with overwhelming sadness and heartache that we share the sudden passing of Cynthia Lee (Vallie) Wahl. Cyndi entered her eternal life with her Heavenly Father on November 29th, 2019.

Cyndi was born on September 8, 1956, in Romeo, Michigan. Daughter of Clarence Vallie and the late Sondra Lee (Williams) Azer. Much loved wife of Tom Wahl and mother of Colin Wahl, Courtney (Wesley) Pomroy and Caitlin Wahl. Beloved sister of John (Peggy) Vallie, David (Lonnie) Vallie, Richard (Laurie) Rettinger, Mark (Gayle) Vallie and brother-in-law Kenny Dixon. Treasured Grandmother of Genevieve Lee Pomroy. Cyndi is reunited with her mother Sondra Azer and sister Cristine J. Dixon.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, December 7th, at 4 PM at Camelback Bible Church's Family Life Center at 3900 E. Stanford Avenue Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
