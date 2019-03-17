Cynthia Lynn Lees



Mesa - Cynthia Lynn Lees (nee King) left us for an eternity with God in Heaven on March 6, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, Arizona following years of gradual loss of mental and physical function from Huntington's Disease.



Cindy was born June 19, 1949 in Aurora, Illinois to Elmer E. King and Helen King (nee Sullivan)



On August 1, 1970 she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Andrew Lees, II.



They first lived in Wheeling, IL while she continued her training as a Dental Hygienist at Loyola University of IL Dental School while Bob served at Great Lakes Naval Base.



In July 1974 they moved to AZ where Cindy practiced her skills as a Dental Hygienist to provide a steady income while Bob began his business.



She lived in Arizona nearly 45 years with her loving husband. In that time, she birthed, nurtured, and raised their four children. Making possible her six grandchildren with the seventh due this month.



Cindy was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, cousin, and friend to all.



She never missed an event involving her children……and loved to escape the heat of Phoenix in the forests of Alpine, AZ.



She never met a person she didn't like!



Her infectious smile will be forever with us. It was her invitation to all she met….to be a friend!



Cindy is survived by: Her husband, Bob, Her son, Andrew Lees & fiancé Rosemary, Her daughters, Amy (Lees) & Eric Horner, Sheila (Lees) & Tony Damiani, Karen (Lees) & Brennen Bawden. Her Grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Maddox, and Lincoln Bawden. Scarlett Horner, Blair (and Roman…..due soon) Damiani. Her siblings: Greg King, and Debra (King) Waegner.



A Funeral Mass Service will commence Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church at 1551 E Dana Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204.



In lieu of flowers, we request donations in Cindy's name to The Arizona Chapter of Huntington's Disease Society of America



See: https://cynthialeesmemorial.weebly.com for more information on the event and for donations. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019