|
|
Cyril Scott Williams
Phoenix - Cyril Scott Williams September 2, 1933 to February 2, 2019, was an Air Force Veteran, an avid dancer, tennis, and table tennis player for many years. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee and was a resident of Phoenix, Arizona for approximately 50 years. Scott is survived by his life partner of almost 30 years, Anne Zaphirio, his son, Mark Williams, three grandchildren, Marcus, Jennifer, and Scottie, and his sister, Merrilyn Williams Coleman. A memorial service will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Shadow Mountain Mortuary 2350 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix AZ 85022. Following, a memorial service will be held in Nashville Tennessee where Scott will be inurned in a family plot. Please visit www.shadowmountainmortuary.com to share memories and condolence messages for the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019