Cyril (Bud) Young
Bud Young, 79 years old, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana on December 18, 1940 and lived in nearby Hobart, Indiana where he attended St. Bridget's Catholic School.
The family moved to Phoenix in 1951 and Bud remained a long time Phoenix resident until his passing. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School and North Phoenix High School where he lettered in Football, Track, Cross-Country and Baseball.
He graduated North High School in 1959 and went to Phoenix College and Arizona State University receiving a degree in Business Administration.
Bud had a diverse business career in photography and residential real estate. He was also a certified residential appraiser. In his spare time, he enjoyed building and construction projects around his home.
Bud is survived by his younger brother Tom Young (Billie), nephews Joe Young (Marcy), Matt Young (Anne) and niece Kelly Hart (Jordan) and all their 12 children.
He will always be fondly remembered as Uncle Bud by all. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery where his son Mark, and parents, Cyril and Catherine Young rest.
Services will be scheduled at a later date for the family and friends. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020