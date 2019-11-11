|
Daisy L. Archibald
Phoenix - 90, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1929 to the late Bert and Johnie (Wingo) in Big Spring, TX.
Daisy is survived by her sons Coleman, Marlon Archibald; daughters Regena Paterik, Ellen Turpin, Valerie Toulec; sisters Mary Rider, Shirley Murphy; brother Robert Wingo , 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jasper E. Archibald, sons John and Martin Archibald. Visitation will be held at 10am November 17, 2019 at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary, 7924 N. 59th Ave with a Memorial Service at 11am. Committal will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www. Chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019