Dale "Scott" Campbell
Mesa - CAMPBELL, Dale "Scott"
Scott Campbell, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, He was born on April 15, 1953 in Mesa, AZ. He is survived by his sons, Brian and Keith, his parents Bob and JoAnne, sister, Cristi Coursen (Jerry), half-sisters Jacquelyn Ake and Jennifer Fletcher (Colton) and, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Meldrum's Mortuary 52 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019