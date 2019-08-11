Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale "Scott" Campbell


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale "Scott" Campbell Obituary
Dale "Scott" Campbell

Mesa - CAMPBELL, Dale "Scott"

Scott Campbell, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, He was born on April 15, 1953 in Mesa, AZ. He is survived by his sons, Brian and Keith, his parents Bob and JoAnne, sister, Cristi Coursen (Jerry), half-sisters Jacquelyn Ake and Jennifer Fletcher (Colton) and, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Meldrum's Mortuary 52 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now