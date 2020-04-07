|
|
Dale Gibson
Scottsdale - Dale Gibson, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Dale was born on September 25, 1940 in Waynesville, NC. Dale is survived by her mother, Hazel, brother, Jack, daughter, Wendee, step-children, David, Susie, Scott and Kelly, 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Katelyn, Travis, Matt, Sarah, Bryce, Tommy, Louie, Andy and Jessica and 2 great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Cash. A virtual memorial will be held via zoom on Saturday, April 11th at 11:00am pacific time.
www.dalegibsonme morial.live
Passcode: 100100
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020