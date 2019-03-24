|
|
Dale Hawk
Mesa - Born December 2, 1938 in Topeka, KS to Keith V. and Audrey Tush Hawk, Dale died March 15, 2019 at his home in Mesa, AZ. A graduate of Spring Hill (KS) High School, he earned All State honors in football, basketball, and track. He attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship, where he earned his bachelor's degree.
Dale began a 37- year career with Farmers Insurance Group as a Claims Adjuster in Shawnee-Mission, KS. His career allowed the family the opportunity to live in many states, including Kansas, Arkansas, California, Arizona and Texas. Dale developed many new and long-lasting friendships along the way and served as a mentor to many individuals, which he considered one of his greatest opportunities. He served in many capacities with Farmers, including Regional Manager in multiple regional offices, Vice President of Underwriting and Vice President of Marketing in the home office and ultimately returned to Arizona as Vice-President and State Executive Director for the State of Arizona before retiring in 1999.
In retirement, Dale enjoyed his family and many friends, travel, golf and creative cooking. He loved laughter and was quick to add humor whenever possible.
Dale is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter Christine (Arthur) Hawk Morgan, son Greg (Connie), grandchildren Cassie Hawk, Daniel and Tyler Morgan, great grandchildren Hunter and Aubrey Mavin, brother Eldon (Cherie) Hawk, mother-in-law Irene Peer, brother-in-law Larry Peer Sr (Sherry), nephew Larry Peer Jr and niece Nicole Lawrence.
A Memorial Service for Dale Hawk will be held from 12:30p.m.- 2:30p.m. on Sunday, March 24th 2019 at Red Mountain Country Club, 6425 E Teton Mesa, AZ 85215.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kidney Cancer Association or Sunshine Acres Children's Home.
Please join us in remembering Dale Hawk by visiting our memorial at www.mariposagardens.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019