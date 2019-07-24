|
Dale LaVar McBride, 90, died July 18, 2019, in Queen Creek, AZ. He was born May 12, 1929, in Glenbar, AZ to Elma Russ "Zeke" and Ethel Kate (Peterson) McBride.
Dale is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nora, sons: Dan, Rick (Marcie), Robbin (Fran), Jeff (Lisa); sisters: Janice Selover, Carolyn (Tom) Bowen; aunts: Elaine Mattice, Theola Crawford; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Cloud Creek Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21915 E. Cloud Road in Queen Creek, AZ, where the visitation will begin 1 hour prior. The graveside service will begin 3:00 P.M., later the same day, at the Pima Cemetery, 400 West 800 South in Pima, AZ.
