Services
Owens Livingston Mortuary
320 N. 9th Street
Show Low, AZ 85901
(520) 537-2141
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
21915 E. Cloud Road
Queen Creek, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
21915 E. Cloud Road
Queen Creek, AZ
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Pima Cemetery
800 South 400 West
Pima, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale LaVar McBride


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale LaVar McBride Obituary
Dale LaVar McBride, 90, died July 18, 2019, in Queen Creek, AZ. He was born May 12, 1929, in Glenbar, AZ to Elma Russ "Zeke" and Ethel Kate (Peterson) McBride.

Dale is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nora, sons: Dan, Rick (Marcie), Robbin (Fran), Jeff (Lisa); sisters: Janice Selover, Carolyn (Tom) Bowen; aunts: Elaine Mattice, Theola Crawford; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Cloud Creek Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21915 E. Cloud Road in Queen Creek, AZ, where the visitation will begin 1 hour prior. The graveside service will begin 3:00 P.M., later the same day, at the Pima Cemetery, 400 West 800 South in Pima, AZ.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. Please visit: owenslivingstonmortuary.com to read the entire obituary and leave an online condolence.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now