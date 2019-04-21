|
|
Dale Lee Roy Koskinen, 48 of Phoenix, AZ went to be with our Lord on March 30, 2019. Dale was born on December 21, 1970 in Montrose, CO. His earIly hildhood was spent in Telluride, CO. In 1976 his family moved to Moab, UT where he spent his school years. He was involved in several sports and was in the Cub & Boy Scouts. In 1982 his family moved to Avondale, AZ. He graduated from Aqua Fria High School in 1989. He met the love of his life Carrie Marquardt in 1991 and married. Dale had a love for the great outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He had a heart of gold and his love was unconditional. He was preceded in death by his father Jerald Koskinen and his grandparents, Dick(Betty) Koskinen, Cecil Landes and Joe Bagwell.
Dale is survived by his loving wife Carrie, Mother Donna Koskinen, Brother Jerry Koskinen Jr and Grandmother Maxine Landes. And many extended family members.
Dale was an amazing man and he will be missed and never forgotten!
Celebration Of Life will be held on April 27th, 2019 at 11:00am to 1:00pm at the New Foundation Church located at 122 So. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85338.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019