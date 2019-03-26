|
Dale Martin Degner
Phoenix - Dale M Degner of Phoenix Arizona, formerly Jefferson Wisconsin, passed away recently at his home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Brookings, SD. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the .
The Cremation Service of Arizona is serving the family. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to Eldonna Degner, 3601 Pleasant View Drive, Brookings SD. 57006
Dale Martin Degner was born on Oct 1, 1960 to Orville and Eldonna (née Timm) in Fort Atkinson, WI. He graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, WI and attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Dale loved to travel and brightened the lives of many people with his warmth, humor and good heart. He was devoted to his family and nieces and nephews. He cared deeply about his many friends at Walgreens throughout his 30 year career opening and managing many stores throughout the Phoenix area.
He is survived by his mother, Eldonna of Brookings, SD.; brothers and sisters, Luanne Bizal of Littleton, CO; Dianne Degner of Lafayette, IN.; David of Charlotte, NC.; Daniel of Phoenix,; and Vonda of Brookings, SD.; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his father.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 26, 2019