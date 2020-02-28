Services
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
440 E. Elliot Rd
Gilbert, AZ
1925 - 2020
Dale Miller, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. He was born April 3, 1925 to Claude and O'delia Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Miller, his children Vicky Zimmerman, Guy Miller, and Anthony(Daisy) Miller; four siblings, Jean Ann Gold, Michael Miller, Kathy Seegmiller, and Susan McAvoy; 8 grand-children, 12 great grand-children and one great, great grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Donald Miller and sisters Corona Markley and Patricia Wise, a son Mark Miller, grand-son Michael Miller and great grand-daughter Sadie Miller.

Dale was a WWII veteran who proudly served in the 1st Cavalry Division in the Asiatic Pacific Theater.

Dale was an active member and volunteer with his church and loved being with family and friends, especially if he could get any kind of card game or game of croquet going.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be March 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with a rosary at 7pm. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204

Funeral Mass will be March 3, 2020 at 10am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 440 E. Elliot Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85234 with internment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
