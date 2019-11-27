|
Dale Norman Kohlhase
Mesa - Dale Norman Kohlhase, was born in Mizpah Minnesota on September 16, 1937. He passed away on November 20, 2019 in Mesa Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents Orlyn and Charline Kohlhase and brother Boyd Kohlhase. His siblings are Charles Kohlhase (Beverly) Diane Kohlhase (Charles Guarnaccia) Kay Ulmer (Tom) Lee Kohlhase (Donna) Nancy Kohlhase (Bruce Moore), and many nieces and nephews.
Dale retired from Cudahy Meat Packing Company. Throughout his life Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019