Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Kohlhase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Norman Kohlhase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Norman Kohlhase Obituary
Dale Norman Kohlhase

Mesa - Dale Norman Kohlhase, was born in Mizpah Minnesota on September 16, 1937. He passed away on November 20, 2019 in Mesa Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orlyn and Charline Kohlhase and brother Boyd Kohlhase. His siblings are Charles Kohlhase (Beverly) Diane Kohlhase (Charles Guarnaccia) Kay Ulmer (Tom) Lee Kohlhase (Donna) Nancy Kohlhase (Bruce Moore), and many nieces and nephews.

Dale retired from Cudahy Meat Packing Company. Throughout his life Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -