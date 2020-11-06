1/1
Dale W. Foster, Sr.

Dale Wendal Foster Sr., age 87 passed away October 30, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born September 2, 1933 to Carl and Ruth (Pippen) Foster in Tuscola, Illinois. Dale attended the University of Illinois earning a bachelors' degree in Education in 1955, where he also was a varsity letterman in track and football. He taught and coached for many years at Hinsdale High School (Hinsdale, IL). He later earned a doctorate from the University of New Mexico in Physical Education in 1969, where he also served as assistant track coach. Dale went on to become assistant athletic director at the University of Arizona, and athletic director at the University of Dayton. After his career in athletics, he started his own successful business in 1976, Dale Foster Sales Company, where he worked until retirement. Dale is survived by two children, Melissa (Lynn) Savary of Jerome Idaho, and Dale (Julie) Foster Jr. of Gilbert, Arizona, as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Duane (Mary Jo) Foster of Downers Grove, Illinois. No services are planned, per Dale's wishes. Memorial contributions can be sent to East Valley Hospice, 2152 S. Vineyard , Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85210 (www.evhospice.com/donate).




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
