Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Dale Williams


1927 - 2019
Dale Williams Obituary
Dale Williams

Chandler - Dale Clinton Williams passed away in Chandler, AZ on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was bom in New Underwood, South Dakota on October 15, 1927 to Guy E. Williams and Martha M. (Heil) Williams. He served in the United States Air Force as a Control Tower Operator. Later, he received a degree from Arizona State College in Tempe, AZ. Dale eventually went into the trucking industry. He owned Truck Sales and Truck Salvage companies located in Phoenix, AZ. He loved collecting antique cars, guns and he enjoyed riding his Harley. He also had his pilot's license and used to fly a Cessna airplane. He is preceded in death by his mother and father brothers Jerry and Duane, and sister Lorraine. He is survived by his sister Carol, his children Ronnie, Diane and Tiffany, former wife Darlene and several beloved grandchildren. Dale's wishes were that no services be held and that his ashes be spread in the White Mountains where he spent so many enjoyable years.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019
