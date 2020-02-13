|
Dallas Borntrager
Dallas Borntrager passed on February 5, 2020. He was 66 years old. Dallas was a man of highest integrity who walked his talk. He will be remembered for his compassion, caring, generosity, uplifting of others, his quick and witty humor and his love of Dobermans. Anyone who knew Dallas was infected with his genuineness, benevolence and kindness. Dallas had so many friends visiting in his last few weeks. He called it his "living wake". At his request, there will be no memorial services. He is survived by his brother, Roger Borntrager of Tombstone, Arizona, his sister, Diane Perkins of Payson, Arizona, four nieces, one nephew, a host of wonderful friends and his beloved dog, Roxy, who made him smile and laugh every single day. Rest in Peace, Dallas. We all love you.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020