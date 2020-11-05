1/1
Dallas Horn
Dallas Horn

Chandler - Dallas Horn died on November 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Dallas was born in Huntington, West Virginia. His beloved wife of 34 years, Barbara J. Horn, survived him by only 2 days. They were two peas in a pod and could not imagine being without each other. Two souls but one spirit, they are together now forever. The relatives Dallas leaves behind include sons David N. Horn and Daniel M. Horn, stepdaughter Cindy L. Ruiz, granddaughters Quinne B. Shirey, Dallas J. Horn, Olivia N. Ruiz and Vanessa R. Ruiz, grandsons Sean B. Horn, and Robert Ritchey, great granddaughter Riley A. Horn and great grandson Leviathan P. Last-Horn. Also, two sisters, Dorothy Nelson, and Virginia B. Sullivan and two brothers, Thomas E. Bundy, and Roger W. Bundy. Dallas was a veteran, serving his country in the US Air Force. He moved to Phoenix in 1959 and went to work for AiResearch (which eventually became Honeywell) as a Quality Assurance Manager and retired in 1989. He loved sports, fishing, games and being in the company of family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved good-natured practical joking. He said that his favorite movie was The Wizard of Oz because he had seen it more times than any other. All who knew him loved him, and family and friends miss him beyond measure. The family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
