Damon Eugene Billings
Mesa - Damon Eugene Billings, 91, of Mesa, AZ passed away on May 5, 2020.
Damon was born on January 12, 1929 in Lakewood, IL to George and Sarah Billings.
Damon completed two years of college in Centralia, IL. He married Delores in 1949 in Centralia, IL and they were happily married until her passing in 1988.
He enjoyed outdoor adventures and photography. Damon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sarah, brother Joseph, and son Damon Gary Billings. Damon is survived by son Ken, grandchildren Erin, Carrie, Matthew, and William, great grandchildren Ben, Cory and Savannah.
Condolences can be left at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.