1/
Dan Allen Klingenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Allen Klingenberg

Paradise Valley - Dan Allen Klingenberg, 80, passed away in Paradise Valley, AZ, on Sept 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by brother John Klingenberg, Roll, AZ, sister Jeanne (Tom) Herrman of Rocklin, CA, and nephews Jeff (Brandy) Klingenberg of Tifton, GA, Doug (Ingrid) Klingenberg of Tempe, AZ, and Bryant (Liz) Herrman of South Pasadena, CA, and several great nieces and nephews. Dan attended the University of Arizona and spent a year as a Fellow at the National 4-H Center in Washington DC. After graduating, Dan volunteered for the Peace Corps, serving in Venezuela. Dan began and ended his banking career at JP Morgan Chase Bank as an agriculture specialist; after which he joined Farm Credit in Southern California. Throughout his retirement he was active with the National Council of 4-H and the Arizona 4-H Board. He also supported Honor Health, the Arizona Opera and the Phoenix Zoo. He also loved to travel, visiting 117 countries throughout the world, until health issues forced him to slow down. A memorial is scheduled for October 17th, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel of Tucson, AZ, with burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Dan A. Klingenberg Endowment, Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation, The University of Arizona PO Box 210036, Tucson, AZ 85721-2136.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved