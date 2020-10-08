Dan Allen Klingenberg



Paradise Valley - Dan Allen Klingenberg, 80, passed away in Paradise Valley, AZ, on Sept 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by brother John Klingenberg, Roll, AZ, sister Jeanne (Tom) Herrman of Rocklin, CA, and nephews Jeff (Brandy) Klingenberg of Tifton, GA, Doug (Ingrid) Klingenberg of Tempe, AZ, and Bryant (Liz) Herrman of South Pasadena, CA, and several great nieces and nephews. Dan attended the University of Arizona and spent a year as a Fellow at the National 4-H Center in Washington DC. After graduating, Dan volunteered for the Peace Corps, serving in Venezuela. Dan began and ended his banking career at JP Morgan Chase Bank as an agriculture specialist; after which he joined Farm Credit in Southern California. Throughout his retirement he was active with the National Council of 4-H and the Arizona 4-H Board. He also supported Honor Health, the Arizona Opera and the Phoenix Zoo. He also loved to travel, visiting 117 countries throughout the world, until health issues forced him to slow down. A memorial is scheduled for October 17th, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel of Tucson, AZ, with burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Dan A. Klingenberg Endowment, Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation, The University of Arizona PO Box 210036, Tucson, AZ 85721-2136.









