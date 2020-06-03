Dan August Panessa gained his Angel Wings on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Brigham City, Utah on November 6, 1936 to Leonard and Emma Virginia Panessa. He grew up in NYC, NY and graduated from Machine and Metal High School.He was a warm hearted and compassionate man who cared deeply for others. He gathered many friends along the way. "Fishing" was his passion, he enjoyed fishing at Woods Canyon Lake with his buddies. He also enjoyed watching his Yankee's and Diamondbacks play ball.Dan was preceded in death by his parents; Leonard and Emma Virginia Panessa, son; Danny Panessa and great-grandson; Porter Gooding.He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Bobbie, brothers; Leonard Jr. and Richard, children; Dean (Julie), Tami, Victoria (Dan) and Kim (Bob), grandchildren; Justine (Ty), Alexandra (Matt), Sasha, Nicholas, Jarod, Victoria, Rachel and Lucas, great-grandchildren; MiaBella, Emberli, Ava, Hannah, Heidi, August and Bradley. His pride and joy were his wife and family!A Celebration of Dan's life will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pitch, 6350 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale.Condolences may be expressed at