Dan August Panessa
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan August Panessa gained his Angel Wings on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Brigham City, Utah on November 6, 1936 to Leonard and Emma Virginia Panessa. He grew up in NYC, NY and graduated from Machine and Metal High School.

He was a warm hearted and compassionate man who cared deeply for others. He gathered many friends along the way. "Fishing" was his passion, he enjoyed fishing at Woods Canyon Lake with his buddies. He also enjoyed watching his Yankee's and Diamondbacks play ball.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; Leonard and Emma Virginia Panessa, son; Danny Panessa and great-grandson; Porter Gooding.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Bobbie, brothers; Leonard Jr. and Richard, children; Dean (Julie), Tami, Victoria (Dan) and Kim (Bob), grandchildren; Justine (Ty), Alexandra (Matt), Sasha, Nicholas, Jarod, Victoria, Rachel and Lucas, great-grandchildren; MiaBella, Emberli, Ava, Hannah, Heidi, August and Bradley. His pride and joy were his wife and family!

A Celebration of Dan's life will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pitch, 6350 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale.

Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pitch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved