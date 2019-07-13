|
|
Dan Curtis Welch
Phoenix - Dan Curtis Welch, 84, passed from this life on July 7, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1934 to Arthur George Welch and Ann Curtis Welch in Miami, Arizona. His father worked as a human resources agent for Miami Copper. His mother was a homemaker.
Dan was a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams during his high school years at Miami High School along with being in the Navy JROTC. He was honorably discharged on March 2, 1956 when he was inducted into the US Air Force. He served four years during which his tour sent him to Bitberg, Germany where he was a radio operator. After he was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman First Class, he attended Arizona State College in Tempe, Arizona. He had several interesting occupations including being an aircraft engineer at AirResearch where he helped develop the onboard starter for jet engines. He was a consultant for Rolls Royce, owned and operated an 80-acre farm, and then purchased a water well truck to start his own repair business. He expanded his repair service to a wholesale pump distribution business. Not having enough to do, he decided to purchase the local hardware store in Buckeye, Arizona and successfully expanded it into a hometown icon.
He was an avid sports fan attending all his children and grandchildren's events. He supported all the local schools: Buckeye Elementary School District, Liberty Elementary School District and both Buckeye Union High School and Estrella Foothills High School. He extended his love of sports by playing golf at least three times per week and as a member of a bowling league.
He was a member of the American Legion, the Buckeye Elks club, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club, Charlies' Angels, and the Pinewood Country Club in Munds Park.
Dan is survived by his wife of 59 years Margaret Doskocil Welch, five children Arthur (Melody) Welch, Robert (Dana) Welch, Michael (Michelle) Welch, Helen (Alan) Lueck, Wyatt (Michelle) Welch; sister, Catherine Welch Meibert; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Henry Catholic Church 24750 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326. Lunch will be served afterwards at the Elks Lodge 109 N 5th St, Buckeye, AZ 85326. Donations can be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 13 to July 14, 2019