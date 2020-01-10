|
|
Dan Hafner
Dan Hafner 1919-2019. Born in Texas died in Phoenix at age 100. He also lived in Prescott, AZ in the 1930's. He was proud to have served in the Army and Navy. His favorite era was the 1950's when he worked for the Arizona Brewing Co. Predeceased by wife Carmen and his 3 brothers Lou, Ben and Richard. Survived by only child David. He lived a long life. Services will be Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 at St Gregory's Church in Phoenix. Visitation at 10am with funeral mass to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Maryvale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020