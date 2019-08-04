|
Dan Leonard
Phoenix - Daniel Michael Leonard died in July 2019, age 57, of cancer.
Devoted husband of Doris. Loving father of Kyle, Brianna, Audrey, and Justin. Darling son of Bill and Norma. Handsome brother of Susan, James, David, Richard, Patt, and Edward. Arizona native. Dan the Man; Dano. Bunk bed sleeper; Boy Scout camper; karate kicker. Winslow corner stander. Grand Canyon hiker; Havasupai Falls swimmer. Rock climber; trail explorer; wildflower appreciator. Salt River tuber; resort pool hopper; beach vacationer. Speeder; skydiver; daredevil; muscle car driver. Smooth dancer. Taco maker; holiday tamale bringer; backyard griller. Mustache wearer; thick-head-of-hair grower; fair-skinned sunburner. Circuit board wizard; coder; sought-after designer. Weekdays, weeknights, and weekends long-hours worker. Artist; writer; poet; photographer; composer; pumpkin carver; mathematician; savant. Silent observer. Handyman; house remodeler; broken-thing fixer. Comedian; joker; hawk-mask maker. Master of the comic one-liner. Superhuman. Leader. Hero. Easy-going; calm; capable. Photogenic; quiet; strong. Intelligent; creative; curious. Unique; charming; charmed. Brilliant mind. Sweet blue eyes; genuine heart. Strong and full of endurance. Extremely generous; very thoughtful and kind. Loving and endearing. Beautiful inside and out.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019