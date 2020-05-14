Dan Lutz



Quinault - On April 26, 2020 Dan Lutz, 63, went home to meet the Lord. Born November 17, 1956 in Aberdeen, Washington, he lived in Quinault, Washington until he graduated from High School. He then entered the Air Force where he served for 4 years. After completing his service he studied engineering and graduated from Washington State University in May 1986. One week later he married his wife, Sandy. Dan worked as a systems engineer for Eldec in Bothell, Washington for 10 years and then moved to Glendale, Arizona where he worked at Honeywell as a principal engineer with business and commuter aircraft.



Dan is survived by his wife Sandy, their children Lacey and Casey Lutz, his grandson Kaeden Lutz-Beuter his parents Jerry and IdaLee Lutz, his sister, LoraLee Esop, his brothers Bruce (Kathy), Dave (Penny) and Tim (Linda) Lutz, nieces and nephews. and a wealth of friends. Throughout his life, he strove to live with integrity and believed that doing the right thing was always the best decision.



Dan loved working on old cars and had restored two 72 Chevelles and a 31 Plymouth coupe. His latest project, a 69 Camaro lays in pieces on the garage floor. In addition to working on cars, Dan loved to go hunting with his friends. He enjoyed road trips, particularly if he could find an obscure road and just see where it ended up,



Due to the circumstances of Covid 19, we will be postponing a celebration of life until further notice.



Dan has left a huge hole in our hearts and will be deeply missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store