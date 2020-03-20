|
Dan Robert Shelton
Dan Robert Shelton was born to Dan Alec and Holland Shelton on October 1, 1943, in Globe, Arizona. He went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. He had the joy of growing up with 3 older sisters, Dorma, Orleta and Melba, who have all predeceased him. His fondest memories were of his childhood. He recalled having the most loving and devoted parents. The simple pleasures of helping his father build a well in the back of their home, listening to his parents sing in the church choir, playing baseball throughout high school and taking the Model T out with the guys were some of the stories he would regularly reflect upon. After high school, he boldly set out on a tour of Europe and northern Africa. He sailed across the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Elizabeth, spent 5 months backpacking throughout multiple countries, and described his experiences with jubilation, awe and wonder due to the beauty that this world holds.
Dan went on to study architecture at Arizona State University. During this time, he was also an airplane maintainer stationed at Luke Air Force Base in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Before graduation, he landed a job at Motorola, where he dedicated his entire career. He loved his work as a project manager and consistently demonstrated an unmatched work ethic and never ceased to act with integrity.
Dan was a proud father of two children, Daniel James Shelton (deceased) and Amy Elizabeth Shelton. He was a committed father and found fulfillment in his family. In his spare time, he loved working outside on his tractors, hunting, fishing, riding horses, painting, sketching, playing guitar, watching John Wayne movies and golfing.
Dan leaves behind his ex-wife, Kathy Fossum, daughter, Amy, and grandson, Austin James Shelton. While he was a man of many talents, good character and possessed a sensitive and kind heart, his love for the Lord is his legacy. Well done, good and faithful servant, is what I imagine was said to Dan as he entered into His Almighty presence.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020