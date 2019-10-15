|
Dan Roth
On Thursday morning October 3rd, 2019, Dan Roth loving husband and father of Michael and Dawn Roth Grant, and grandfather of 7 passed away at the age of 78.
Dan was born on October 7th, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa to Cecil and Bernadine Roth. Dan is one of four brothers who is survived by Ron and Jim Roth. He went to Camelback High School and graduated from Arizona State University where he met Dale Roth, his wife of 32 yrs. and mother of his children. Dan received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona in 1966, and served his community as an assistant County Attorney, Scottsdale Justice of the Peace, and Scottsdale Chief Magistrate. Later he went into private practice and founded the Law Offices of Roth and Roth where he and his son Michael worked together for over 18 years. During that time Dan was a certified Criminal Law Specialist and a tenacious trial advocate. Dan was also active in the Scottsdale Charros, the Scottsdale Rotary, Scottsdale Jaycees, and was awarded the Outstanding Young Man of Maricopa County award. He loved the ocean and became a Divemaster. He moved to Coronado Ca. where he met his wife of 11 years Diane Roth. Dan loved the outdoors enjoying boating, camping, fishing, and hunting with friends, family, and his bulldogs. Services will be held at St Patrick Church Saturday the 19th at 11:30 am. St Patrick is located at 10815 N 84th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019