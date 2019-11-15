|
|
Dan Sullivan, age 63, passed away peacefully November 4, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dan was born November 18, 1955 to Warren and Jacquelyn Sullivan in Fairbanks, AK of the then Alaskan Territory.
Dan attended Ingleside Elementary, Phoenix, AZ, Mercer Island High School, Mercer Island, WA and graduated from Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ.
Dan was proud to be an Alaskan native. At the age of 19, Dan worked on the Alaskan Pipeline where he learned the lifelong lesson of hard work. He went on to his professional career in sales at Wang Laboratories where he earned several top salesman awards. Dan continued on to complete his sales career at Sun Microsystems.
Dan was devoted to his loving wife, Beth and was extremely proud of his son Chad.
People were drawn to Dan's good looks and larger than life personality. He had a quick wit and contagious laugh. Dan's love of listening to The Beatles always brought on singing and an entertaining simulation of the air-guitar. He loved his family, his many friends and sports.
Dan enjoyed and was actively involved with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. Dan was Past President of the Annual Wine-Tasting Event at The Biltmore.
Dan's interests included collecting Beatles memorabilia, golfing, fly fishing, house-boating at Lake Powell, attending ASU football games and spending time with his friends at the Tee Pee Tap Room.
Dan was an enthusiastic fan of professional baseball, football, golf, Indy car racing and NASCAR racing.
Survived by his wife, Beth; son, Chad Sullivan; sisters, Kelly (Jeff) Schilling and Erin (Matt) Campbell; nieces, Heather (Shane) Hamlin, Terra (Clayton) MacGregor and Lindsay Schilling; 3 grand-nieces; and 1 grand-nephew.
Preceded in death were his father, Warren Sullivan and mother, Jacquelyn Sullivan.
Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019