Dana Lynn Fraley
Phoenix - Dana Lynn Fraley, 71, passed Wed, March 13th 2019 in his home peacefully. Survived by his wife of 50 years Gloria Jean (Flores) Fraley, sons Shawn & Kelly, grandchildren Sasha, Nicolette, Zachary, Zane & brother Greg. Born in Borger TX, moved to Phoenix in the 60s where he married the love of his life Gloria. Worked with his hands all of his life including oil-water well drilling & building custom cars. A selfless man who cared more for his family than anything else. You are loved & will be missed dearly. You will be remembered in all of our hearts and souls forever. Rest in peace.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019