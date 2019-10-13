|
|
Dana Moore
Peoria - Dana Moore, 69, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 at his home in Peoria. Dana was born on September 1, 1950, and grew up in Topeka, Kansas. Dana enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served two tours during the Vietnam War. Dana moved to Phoenix in 1976 and began working for Sands Chevrolet. He purchased Walt Adams Buick in 1987 in Glendale which was renamed Liberty Buick and moved to Peoria in 1995. Liberty was the No. 1 Buick dealership worldwide for over a decade. Dana built Peoria Pontiac-GMC in 1996 which was renamed Liberty GMC in 2010. Dana also opened Peoria Kia in 2001 and it performed as the No. 1 KIA dealer for several years. Dana was an American success story who earned many prestigious awards. He was a philanthropist and believed in giving back to the community. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, daughters, Keri (Sam Ganczaruk), Amy Harmann, and Autumn Henderson (Bobby). Surviving grandchildren are Payton Harmann, Paige Harmann, R.C. Henderson and Gavin Henderson. He is also survived by brothers Steve Moore, Jerry Moore (Julie) and Rick Moore (Sharon). He is preceded in death by his parents Phyllis and Lloyd "Blackie" Moore and sister Marcene. A celebration of Dana"s life will be onThursday, October 17, 2019 at 3 pm in building 4000 at Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV), 7007 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019