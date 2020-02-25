Services
Phoenix - Daniel A. Torrez, a loving husband and father passed away February 21st at the age of 84. Dan was an Arizona native. He spent most of his life in Phoenix where he attended Phoenix Union High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned home, he married Peggy, his loving wife of 49 years. He retired from the City of Phoenix Water Services Department where he worked as a Supervisor for 33 years. He was an avid 9 ball and billiard player. Some may even say he was born with a cue stick in his hand. He also loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and all sports. He is succeeded by his loving daughter Sandra Torrez, two grandchildren Jaxon and Colton, brother Raymond Torrez Jr., sister Rachel Heffner and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Services will be held on Monday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix. Burial will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
