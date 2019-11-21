|
|
Daniel Alan Gunderson
Tempe - Daniel Alan Gunderson, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Jennifer (James), granddaughters Alloria and Natassia, and brother Russell (Dorothy). Family and friends are invited to a viewing being held at 1 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. Reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019