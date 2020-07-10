1/1
Daniel Benitez Sr.
Daniel Benitez Sr., 81 of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on July 1, 2020. Daniel proudly served in the Army National Guard. He worked in the grocery store business for many years and retired from Associated Grocers. Immediately after retiring he opened the doors for business at "Danny's Corner", which he owned and operated for many years. Daniel is survived by his sister Delia Galaviz; his children, Margie, Natalie, Daniel Jr., Terri, John, Michael, Paul and Brenda. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on July 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with funeral mass immediately following at Saint Agnes Catholic Church at 1954 North 24th Street in Phoenix. Burial will proceed to St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Vaya con Dios Daddy. You will live on in our hearts! Arrangements by Universal South Mountain Mortuary.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
