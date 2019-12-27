|
|
Daniel Bert Wood
Daniel Bert Wood, age 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Eckstein Center - Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale after an eight-month battle with cancer. An Arizona native, Danny was born July 2, 1954 in Phoenix to Dave and Wanda Wood. After graduating from Arcadia High School, Danny worked in the bar business and, at one time, owned the Ole Brass Rail on East Thomas Road. For the past 15 years he has worked as a long-haul truck driver. Danny was a long-time member of the Scottsdale Elks Lodge # 2148. He is survived by the love of his life, Linda Casey, brothers Dave, Jr., Doug (Deb), and nephews David III (JoBeth) and Eric (Searcy). Danny will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019