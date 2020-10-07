Daniel Brennan Franko
Scottsdale - Daniel Franko passed away peacefully at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona on August 26, 2020. His family members and friends are deeply saddened by his unexpected death, and he will be sorely missed. With his entertaining personality, Dan was a shining light at family gatherings and parties. His unique storytelling ability always brought laughter to all those who had the honor and pleasure of spending time with Dan. Dan grew up in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area, graduating from Central Catholic High School where he was a proud member of the swim team. He earned his B.S. degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Robert Morris University. In his college years, Dan was also an accomplished member of the swim team. After too many cold Pittsburgh winters, Dan decided to join other family members and move to Arizona, which he loved and enjoyed for 35 years. Upon arriving in Flagstaff, Arizona, Dan became an integral part of the management team at the County Dept. of Health Services. While working full-time, Dan earned his M.B.A. at Northern Arizona University, an accomplishment of which he was extremely proud. In pursuit of year-round sunshine, Dan then relocated to the Phoenix area where he spent many years working at Native American Connections. Dan was honored to be involved in an organization that assisted the Native American community. Keenly aware of the importance of health care services, Dan later volunteered at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. Never forgetting his roots or his friends, Dan would reconnect often with good friends in Pittsburgh and northern Arizona. Dan maintained close friendships with his college classmate Howie Friedman and his family in Pittsburgh, as well as Linda Charles and her family in Northern Arizona. He made frequent trips to California to visit the families of his brother Bob and his sister Mary Jo. He was extremely involved in the lives of his California nieces (Anne-Marie and Caroline) who adored him. His annual Thanksgiving visits when he made homemade pies will always remain precious memories. Dan also enjoyed spending time with his nephews, Brad and Reed, when they shared holidays in California. Dan was the life of every family gathering. Despite the distance, Dan maintained personal relationships with his brother Tom's family in Virginia, nieces Amara, Berry, Clary, and Cloe. Memories of his stories, jokes, and laughter will be cherished by all. Dan is survived by his two brothers, Bob (Melanie) and Tom (Jody) in addition to his six nieces and two nephews mentioned above. His burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California. Though there cannot be a formal ceremony at this time, all friends and family from afar are encouraged to contact us to share stories and visit the burial site should you travel to the area (contact: melaniefranko@gmail.com). The best way to remember Dan would be to write your remembrances on the Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery website (noted below) which we will include in a Memory Book for Dan's nieces and nephews. Thank you for taking the time to share your special moments spent with our beloved brother. Dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/scottsdale-az/green-acres-mortuary-cemetery/2107