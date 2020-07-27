Daniel Charles MaleyMesa - Daniel Charles Maley, 75, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1945 in Berea, Ohio. He graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School in Berea and St. Edward's high school in Lakewood, Ohio. He attended Fenn College (now Cleveland State University) completing a three year work/study program with Cleveland Twist Drill. In 1972, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he served as a police officer for four years. He then became the owner for 20 years of the former Lloyd's Marine in Mesa, Arizona (now G & G Marine). After selling his boat business, he continued in the field as a manufacturer's representative for Marine Wholesale, covering territories from Phoenix to Tucson. He retired in 1998 and continued to enjoy boating; following the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, all ASU sports, and car racing; and visiting military aircraft museums. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, served in the United States Army, and was a member of the American Legion Post 555 in Marblehead, Ohio.Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Emmett and Lucy (Manning), and his first wife, Peggy (Robeck).He is survived by his loving spouse, Sandy (Ballard) to whom he was married 25 years; siblings: Kathy Kracer (Dr. Richard), Patrick (Candace), Jim (Kathleen), Mary (Rev. Rick), Eddie (Cheryl), and Kevin; step-children: Kim Luyckx (Dr. Ben), Lori Paige (tom); and many beloved cousins, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.A private service was held on July 30th at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in Dan's honor to the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, 2946 E Banner Gateway Dr., Gilbert, Arizona.