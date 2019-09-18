|
|
Daniel Craig Perkins
Glendale - Daniel, 70, passed away on September 15, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 28, 1949 to Robert and Charlotte (Carter) Perkins.
During the Vietnam War, Daniel served in the Navy, on the USS Hancock.
He worked in the construction field and was a devout Christian.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert.
Daniel is survived by his mother Charlotte, brother Greg, sister Rhonda and five nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
Services will be held on day September 19, 2019, 10:30 am at
Mountain View Funeral Home, 7900 E. Main St, Mesa AZ. 85207
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019