Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Craig Perkins


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Craig Perkins Obituary
Daniel Craig Perkins

Glendale - Daniel, 70, passed away on September 15, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona.

He was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 28, 1949 to Robert and Charlotte (Carter) Perkins.

During the Vietnam War, Daniel served in the Navy, on the USS Hancock.

He worked in the construction field and was a devout Christian.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert.

Daniel is survived by his mother Charlotte, brother Greg, sister Rhonda and five nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all that knew him.

Services will be held on day September 19, 2019, 10:30 am at

Mountain View Funeral Home, 7900 E. Main St, Mesa AZ. 85207
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now